Support
Support
Explore More
Close
Event
Great Power Competition
Between the Eagle and the Dragon: Challenges and Opportunities for South Korea in the US-China Competition
On Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 8:00 – 11:30 ET
Publication

Between the Eagle and the Dragon (Essays)

Three gears with the flags of the U.S., China, and South Korea with the title of the report.
Hyundai Motor-Korea Foundation Center for Korean History and Public Policy
Asia Program
Great Power CompetitionModern Korean HistoryEconomics and GlobalizationSouth KoreaChina MainlandUnited States
Three gears with the flags of the U.S., China, and South Korea with the title of the report.
Download the publication

The 21st-century world will be defined by the U.S.-China rivalry. What does this mean for middle powers like South Korea that are caught up in this increasingly tense superpower competition? That is the focus of this volume of essays. It addresses the strategic dilemma for South Korea caught between “the eagle and the dragon”—between its primary security partner and its primary trade partner.

Image of USA, China, and South Korean flags

EVENT: Between the Eagle and the Dragon

Tune in November 29th at 9am Eastern for a conference discussion.

Learn More

Between the Eagle and the D... by The Wilson Center

Contributors

Sue Mi Terry

Sue Mi Terry

Director of the Asia Program and the Hyundai Motor-Korea Foundation Center for Korean History and Public Policy
Headshot image of Sukhee Han

Sukhee Han

Dean of the Graduate School of International Studies, Yonsei University
A photo of Ryan Hass

Ryan Hass

Senior Fellow, the Michael H. Armacost Chair in the Foreign Policy Studies, and the Chen-Fu and Cecilia Yen Koo Chair in Taiwan Studies, Brookings Institution
Headshot of Dr. Adam Segal

Adam Segal

Ira A. Lipman Chair in Emerging Technologies Director, Digital and Cyberspace Policy Program, Council on Foreign Relations
Headshot image of Heungkyu Kim

Heungkyu Kim

Professor of Political Science, Ajou University
Headshot image of Wonho Yeon

Wonho Yeon

Head of Economic Security Team and Research Fellow, Korea Institute for International Economic Policy (KIEP)
Headshot image of Jaewoo Choo

Jaewoo Choo

Professor of Chinese Foreign Policy, Department of Chinese Studies, Kyung Hee University
Meg Lundsager image

Meg Lundsager

Public Policy Fellow;
Former U.S. Executive Director and Alternate Executive Director, International Monetary Fund
Historian Hal Brands

Hal Brands

Member, History and Public Policy Program Advisory Board;
Henry A. Kissinger Distinguished Professor Global Affairs at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS), a Senior Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and a Bloomberg Opinion columnist.

Hyundai Motor-Korea Foundation Center for Korean History and Public Policy

The Center for Korean History and Public Policy was established in 2015 with the generous support of the Hyundai Motor Company and the Korea Foundation to provide a coherent, long-term platform for improving historical understanding of Korea and informing the public policy debate on the Korean peninsula in the United States and beyond.  Read more

Asia Program

The Asia Program promotes policy debate and intellectual discussions on U.S. interests in the Asia-Pacific as well as political, economic, security, and social issues relating to the world’s most populous and economically dynamic region.   Read more

Explore More

Browse Insights & Analysis
China flag and protests
Video
Civil Society
Smart Take: Protests Erupt in Cities Across China
2:10
President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the launch of the Partnership for Global Infrastructure during the G7 summit, Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Schloss Elmau in Krün, Germany. (Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz)
The Hill
Economics and Globalization
Geopolitical Strategic Competition is a Team Sport
Yuan and Ruble notes
Blog post
Trade and Development
In the Months Since Russia’s Brutal Invasion of Ukraine, Its Trade With China Has Surged.
By Ambassador Mark Green on November 8, 2022
Kyiv, Ukraine - 28 October 2022: Iranian man with political banner in hands protests against dictatorship and ayatollah regime in Iran at street rally. reportage editorial photo
Blog post
Great Power Competition
Russia’s War in Ukraine Shifts Dynamics in the Israel-Iran-Azerbaijan Triangle
By Ze'ev Khanin on November 3, 2022
Xi in front of Chinese flag
Video
Governance
Smart Take: China’s Communist Party Congress and its Key Take-Aways
02:24
OEA Meeting
Video
U.S. Foreign Policy
US-Latin American Policy: Is the Current Approach Working?
17:55
Giorgia Meloni
Video
Great Power Competition
Italy’s Right Turn: What to Expect From Giorgia Meloni
24:02
Russia Sanctions
Video
Economics and Globalization
Sanctions: What Everyone Needs to Know
26:43
China, Korea, and US flags on concrete
Blog post
Great Power Competition
Korean Public Opinion Regarding US-China Relations
By Ambassador Mark Green on September 27, 2022
Arctic Ship
Video
Polar
Introducing the New Director of the Polar Institute
24:34
Ukraine soldiers
Video
Global Alliances & Partnerships
Smart Take: Ukraine’s Defensive Strategy Against Russia